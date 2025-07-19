MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)RockFence Capitals, a leading London-based landscaping and hardscaping company, is calling on homeowners, garden enthusiasts, and outdoor designers to rethink the way they approach their gardens and outdoor spaces. In a recent in-depth interview, the company's founder shared personal stories, lessons from years of hands-on work, and a message centered around embracing imperfection, slowing down, and reconnecting with local, sustainable landscaping.







“People get stuck on perfection-perfect lines, perfect plants, perfect symmetry-but nature doesn't work that way,” said the founder of RockFence Capitals.“I've learned over the years that some of the most beautiful gardens are the ones that embrace uneven stones, crooked paths, and native plants that belong to the land.”

RockFence Capitals is encouraging homeowners to reconsider common landscaping practices and instead focus on native plants and reclaimed materials-two trends the company believes are essential to creating long-lasting, low-maintenance, and environmentally friendly spaces.

According to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), native plants support 60% more local wildlife than non-native species and often require far less water and upkeep. Similarly, using reclaimed stone and salvaged materials reduces construction waste and can save up to 30% on material costs , according to industry estimates.

“The shift toward native landscaping isn't just trendy-it's practical and smart,” the founder explained.“Local plants thrive in local conditions. They use less water, need fewer chemicals, and create habitats for birds and pollinators. Plus, they just feel right.”

In the interview, the founder also highlighted the importance of slowing down and focusing on one project at a time, a philosophy that runs counter to today's fast-paced, multitasking mindset.“We learned the hard way by overloading ourselves. Now we take things slower-one site at a time, one stone at a time-and the results speak for themselves.”

RockFence Capitals is also advocating for homeowners to salvage old materials from demolition sites for garden projects.“There's history in those old stones and bricks,” they shared.“Reusing them not only cuts costs, it gives a space character you can't buy new.”

How You Can Help:

RockFence Capitals is encouraging everyone to take simple actions that can transform their neighborhoods and homes:



Plant at least one native species in your garden this season to support local wildlife.

Seek out reclaimed stone or wood from local demolition sites for small garden projects like benches, pathways, or borders.

Take time to walk your garden or outdoor space every morning to better understand its needs and beauty. Allow for small imperfections-embrace the uneven and unexpected; it often becomes the most loved part of the space.

“This isn't about spending more money or following a trend,” they said.“It's about reconnecting with where you live, supporting the environment, and creating spaces that grow with you, not against you.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About RockFence Capitals

RockFence Capitals is a London-based landscaping and hardscaping company known for its craftsmanship, eco-friendly designs, and use of native plants and reclaimed materials. Originally founded in Georgia, the company blends Southern artistry with London's natural character to create timeless outdoor spaces.

Their work focuses on thoughtful design, slow craftsmanship, and embracing the beauty of imperfections. RockFence Capitals is widely recognized for their hands-on approach and commitment to sustainable, locally rooted landscapes.