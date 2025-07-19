Bitcoin Swift Launches Stage 1 Presale With Real-Time AI Mining Rewards And Staking-Free Utility Model

LUXEMBOURG, July 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift(BTC3) , a next-generation digital asset protocol, today announced the official launch of Stage 1 of its public presale , offering early participants programmable mining rewards without the need for staking or lock-ups. The launch marks a significant step forward in blockchain evolution by introducing an AI-enhanced Proof-of-Yield (PoY) system that dynamically rewards network contributors in real time.

With a starting price of $1.00 during Stage 1, BTC3 is positioned for a progressive price increase to $2.00 in the next phase , and a public launch price of $15.00 . The presale is strictly time-limited to 62 days , with each stage concluding in actual miner payouts powered by the BTC3 PoY algorithm.

“We're offering a programmable alternative to traditional staking models by replacing static emissions with an AI-governed contribution score,” said a spokesperson from the Bitcoin Swift Foundation.“The presale is not just about token distribution - it's about activating participation from day one.”







A New Model for Mining and Governance

Bitcoin Swift integrates a hybrid PoY + PoS consensus model , enabling mining without hardware lock-in and governance that leverages AI-assisted proposal systems and federated oracles. Key technical features include:



Smart contracts compatible with WASM and embedded AI agents

Privacy-preserving infrastructure using zk-SNARKs and Decentralized ID (DID)

BTC3U , a native stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, designed for cross-chain DeFi utility KYC-verified team , with audits conducted by Spywolf and Solidproo .

Unlike traditional mining approaches, Bitcoin Swift dynamically adjusts emissions based on participant behavior and uptime metrics, encouraging active engagement and long-term network health.

Also, enthusiasts are increasingly recognizing Bitcoin Swift's potential, with influencers such as Crypto Nitr offering a full breakdown of its unique approach to mining and governance.

Stage 1 Presale Details



Price : $1.00 per BTC3 token

Next stage price : $2.00

Launch price : $15.00

Presale Duration : 62 days

Reward Distribution : Real miner payouts at the end of each stage Participation : No staking or lock-up required

Early contributors in Stage 1 are eligible for programmable Proof-of-Yield rewards , calculated through a real-time Contribution Score. The BTC3 team has also confirmed that the protocol's mining architecture is device-flexible , enabling broader participation without high-performance hardware requirements.







About Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is an AI-powered financial infrastructure protocol designed to deliver scalable, private, and programmable DeFi utility. Built on a hybrid consensus architecture, it aims to bridge intelligent automation with user-driven rewards, eliminating traditional staking limitations. BTC3's embedded AI, zero-knowledge privacy framework, and dynamic reward system offer a sustainable blueprint for next-gen crypto engagement.



For more information and presale participation, visit:

Join the community on Telegram:

Contact :

Luc Schaus

...

