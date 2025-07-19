Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban On Indian Flights
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has extended an airspace ban on Indian-registered aircraft, including those operated by Indian airlines as well as military and civilian aircraft owned or leased by India, the Pakistan Airports Authority said in a notification.
The authority said on Friday that all aircraft used by Indian airlines will not be permitted to transit through Pakistani airspace under the extended restrictions.
The airspace restrictions came into effect at 320 p.m. local time on July 18 and will remain in force until 4:59 a.m. local time on Aug. 24.
The ban was initially imposed on April 24, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment