Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban On Indian Flights


2025-07-19 07:09:47
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has extended an airspace ban on Indian-registered aircraft, including those operated by Indian airlines as well as military and civilian aircraft owned or leased by India, the Pakistan Airports Authority said in a notification.

The authority said on Friday that all aircraft used by Indian airlines will not be permitted to transit through Pakistani airspace under the extended restrictions.

The airspace restrictions came into effect at 320 p.m. local time on July 18 and will remain in force until 4:59 a.m. local time on Aug. 24.

The ban was initially imposed on April 24, 2025.

