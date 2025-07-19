Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' Scandal: Influencer Mocks Andy Byron, Suggests What He Should've Done With Savage Spoof

MENAFN - Live Mint) The recently held Coldplay concert in Boston is making headlines due to the infamous "kiss cam" moment featuring the married CEO of a New York-based AI company, Astronomer, Andy Byron, and HR head Kristin Cabot. Byron, described as a "toxic boss ," was seen ducking out of frame while Cabot turned her back to the camera and hid her face -- a scene that is now fueling meme culture online.

An Instagram influencer who goes by the name jayplussharon and has over two million followers shared a sarcastic video titled "How to play it off when you get caught on the big screen."

The video begins with Byron and Cabot's on-stage moment from the concert, showing them hiding from the camera. A large red cross appears, mocking how not to react.

It then suggests alternative reactions:

“Celebrate like nothing happened.”

“Play fight... lol”

“Oh no, she's choking.”

“You crack your back, I'll crack yours.”

Here's how social media users reacted:

One user quipped,“Coldplay just made four singles in one night,” poking fun at the viral aftermath and how the situation has taken on a life of its own.

Another commented,“This will definitely be included in CEO PR training manuals from now on."

A third user wrote,“I just wonder how they'd answer the classic interview question: 'Tell me about a time you handled a stressful situation or conflict in your work or personal life.' LOL.”

And finally, a fourth user simply added,“Or maybe just... stay loyal?”-a sharp, understated jab at the alleged affair at the heart of the controversy.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Placed on Leave

Astronomer announced today that CEO Andy Byron has been placed on leave, and co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy has stepped in as interim CEO.

The company also confirmed that its Board of Directors has launched a formal investigation into the alleged relationship between Byron and Cabot. Further updates, it said, will be provided in due course.

“Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO as Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days,” the company posted on X.