Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bihar News: Health Department Retired Official Dr Tapeshwar Shot In Gaya

Bihar News: Health Department Retired Official Dr Tapeshwar Shot In Gaya


2025-07-19 07:00:47
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a shocking incident, Dr Tapeshwar Prasad, a retired official from the Health Department, was shot and seriously injured by unidentified assailants in Bihar on Saturday morning, said police.

The incident took place while he was returning from his agricultural field when three criminals riding an Apache motorcycle ambushed and opened fire on him.

MENAFN19072025007365015876ID1109821091

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search