Bihar News: Health Department Retired Official Dr Tapeshwar Shot In Gaya

The incident took place while he was returning from his agricultural field when three criminals riding an Apache motorcycle ambushed and opened fire on him.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.