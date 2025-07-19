EU imposes sanctions on India’s second-largest oil refinery

The European Union has imposed sanctions on India’s second-largest oil refinery, the Vadinar facility in Gujarat, as part of its 18th sanctions package targeting Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The refinery is partly owned by Russia’s state oil company, Rosneft, which holds a 49% stake through its partnership in Nayara Energy—an Indo-Russian joint venture.Announcing the move on social media, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated, “For the first time, we’re sanctioning a flag registry and the largest Rosneft-linked refinery in India.” The Vadinar plant processes about 20 million tonnes of crude annually and plays a key role in refining Russian oil, much of which is exported to Europe.The EU has also sanctioned India’s flag registry, allowing the bloc to penalize any India-flagged vessel transporting Russian crude. Kallas described the latest sanctions as among the EU’s toughest yet, targeting over 100 vessels from the so-called “shadow fleet” used to bypass oil sanctions, and further restricting access to international funding for Russian banks.Additionally, the sanctions package includes measures against several Chinese banks allegedly involved in helping Russia evade restrictions.Despite these moves, EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin clarified that the bloc has not directly asked countries to halt Russian oil imports. “If India benefited from discounted Russian oil, that’s a good thing—it makes energy more affordable,” he remarked on Thursday.Russia has remained India’s top oil supplier since the Ukraine war escalated in 2022. In May 2025, India’s imports of Russian crude reached 1.8 million barrels per day—the highest level in ten months.Responding to Western pressure, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirmed New Delhi’s position, stating that ensuring energy security is a top priority and that India’s decisions are based on global market conditions and its national interest.

