Kamal Haasan Reboots Indian 3 With Rajinikanth's Help, Plans Solo Productions Next

2025-07-19 06:10:40
Kamal Haasan gears up for a strong comeback after setbacks, reviving Indian 3 and shifting focus to self-produced films following the success of Vikram and Amaran.

Kamal Haasan, a leading actor in Tamil cinema, faced setbacks with recent films. Determined for a hit, he's strategizing his next move amidst his political role. He has several films lined up.

Indian 3 is likely Kamal's next project. After being shelved post-Indian 2's failure, it's back on track. Rajinikanth reportedly played a key role in resolving disputes, with Kamal and Shankar now committed to completing the film.

Kamal Haasan has mostly produced his recent films through Rajkamal Films, with the exception of Indian 2. Given the challenges faced, he's decided to focus solely on his own productions after Indian 3 and Kalki 2.

Kamal's move is seen as a master plan. After Vikram and Amaran's success, his upcoming projects with hit directors like H. Vinoth and Lokesh Kanagaraj are highly anticipated, promising substantial returns.

