Trump takes legal action against Rupert Murdoch
(MENAFN) Former U.S. President Donald Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his companies, alleging that a Wall Street Journal article falsely accused him of sending a lewd birthday message to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.
The lawsuit, filed on Friday in federal court in the Southern District of Florida, names Murdoch, News Corp, Dow Jones, and two WSJ journalists as defendants. While the full complaint hasn’t been made public, court records confirm the case is officially on the docket.
On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he’s eager to see Murdoch testify, calling the Wall Street Journal a “pile of garbage” and reiterating that the report was a “scam.”
The controversy centers on a recent WSJ article that alleged Trump sent Epstein a provocative note for his 50th birthday, including a nude drawing allegedly signed “Donald.” The sketch was reportedly part of a leather-bound album created by Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
Trump responded angrily, claiming he had warned Murdoch not to publish the story and vowed legal action in response.
The lawsuit comes amid heightened scrutiny of Trump’s previous ties to Epstein. Facing growing public pressure, Trump recently instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek a court order to unseal grand jury transcripts related to the Epstein case. This followed a Justice Department announcement stating no additional Epstein-related documents would be released and denying the existence of any so-called “client list.”
Bondi, who had earlier suggested she possessed a list and referred to a “truckload” of sensitive FBI files, later clarified her remarks, stating she was speaking more broadly about the documents her office held.
Jeffrey Epstein, arrested in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking, died in jail before standing trial — a death ruled suicide but still surrounded by public suspicion. Ghislaine Maxwell was later convicted and is now serving a 20-year prison sentence.
