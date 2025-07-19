Indians React To Coldplay Scandal: 'Women Hate Astronomer CEO Andy Byron But Won't Shame Kristin Cabot For Cheating'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the Coldplay scandal involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot, a Reddit India post has pointed out the controversy's perceived double standards. The discussion has sparked a debate on gender bias, feminism and online morality in public shaming.

Both were caught getting cosy at a Coldplay concert while being married to other people. The meme claims that only Byron is being targeted online while Cabot is escaping harsh judgment.

“Take a note, brothers. This woman is married, too, but you will not see any woman shaming her for cheating. They will only hate Andy for the same crime and want her wife to walk out...” says the meme.

Some commenters agree, saying women rarely get the same backlash. Others argue she's also being criticised and that the outrage is equal.

“They will blame her husband for making her unhappy enough to have an affair,” wrote one user.

“It's her choice. And his mistake,” came a sarcastic comment.

Another user declared,“Because women don't feel shame in cheating. They feel empowered.”

One of them pointed out,“The man is getting more hate because he is the CEO. If the positions were swapped, she would've gotten more hate! The hate and backlash you receive also depends on your position because, when you're at a higher place, people expect more from you! Just like they always blame the bigger car in an accident.”

“I have seen more posts shaming her and Chad edits and memes of the guy,” contradicted another.

“They won't blame Kristin Cabot for being in an illegitimate affair knowingly that he is a married. Men who has two grown Kids and a happy wife as this doesn't suit their poor oppressed, depressed, suppressed victim card narrative agenda. Shows the fact that how women can be legally moral unethical to another women out there!” wrote one user.

One user said, if it had happened in India, Cabot would have faced harsher trolling.

“In India, she would have been targeted. People would be trolling her as the face of woman empowerment and feminism,” wrote another.

New viral video

Meanwhile, a new viral video shows Byron and Cabot sharing private moments even before they were“caught cheating”. In the clip, they are seen hugging and swaying to Coldplay's“Yellow.”

The new clip allegedly shows Andy kissing Kristin. They did not know someone was filming from behind. The video went viral with 3.8 million views on Twitter (now X).

After the scandal, Astronomer started an internal inquiry. According to Axios, CEO Andy Byron and HR Head Kristin Cabot have been sent on leave.

“Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days,” the company shared on social media.