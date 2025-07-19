403
Vatican states Israel assaults Catholic church in Gaza
(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shelled the only Catholic church in Gaza, reportedly killing three people and injuring others. Pope Leo XIV expressed his sorrow by sending a telegram of condolences to the parish. Israeli authorities have acknowledged the incident, attributing it to “stray ammunition.”
This attack adds to the growing international criticism of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, where nearly 92% of homes have been damaged or destroyed, according to a UNRWA report from May 2025.
In his telegram, the Pope condemned the loss of life and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Catholic charity Caritas Internationalis emphasized that the church was serving as a refuge for displaced civilians struggling to survive, urging an end to attacks on civilians and protected humanitarian sites such as places of worship.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry, quoting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressed regret over the incident and said an investigation is underway, stressing Israel’s commitment to safeguarding civilians and holy places.
Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, confirmed that the Holy Family Church was hit directly by a tank shell. Hamas condemned the attack, calling it a “new crime” against worship sites and displaced innocent people.
On the same day, Israeli strikes in Gaza reportedly killed at least 32 Palestinians, according to local medical sources cited by Al Jazeera. This incident echoes a similar attack in October 2023, when the Israeli military bombed the Church of Saint Porphyrius, resulting in at least 18 deaths.
