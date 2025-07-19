5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines
Manila: An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Cagayan province in northern Philippines this morning.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that the earthquake occurred 13 kilometers northeast of Dalupiri Island, which belongs to Calayan municipality in Cagayan, at a depth of only 10 kilometers below the earth's surface.
So far, there have been no reports of casualties or material damage as a result of the quake, but the institute urged residents to exercise caution and prepare for possible aftershocks.
The Philippines experiences increased volcanic and seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates intersect.
