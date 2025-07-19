CM Nitish Inspects Rising Ganga Water Levels In Patna, Directs Officials To Remain Alert

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 19 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday assessed the rising Ganga water levels in Patna due to heavy rain and directed officials to remain alert.

The Chief Minister directed officials to implement immediate flood prevention measures in Patna.

He asked the officials to conduct round-the-clock monitoring of embankments to detect any weaknesses or breaches early and ensure prompt action.

CM Nitish was accompanied by senior officials, including Principal Secretary to CM Dipak Kumar, Secretary to CM Kumar Ravi, state Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Patna Divisional Commissioner Chandrashekher Singh, Patna District Magistrate Tyagarajan S.M., Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma and others.

CM Nitish began his inspection from Digha Ghat and continued along the JP Ganga Path up to Didarganj, reviewing water levels and embankment conditions.

The Ganga water level has been rising in Patna due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of its tributaries, including the Son River.

Additionally, heavy rain in Nepal has led to rising water levels in several other rivers in Bihar.

Gandak River at Dumaria Ghat in Gopalganj and Kosi River at Baltara in Khagaria were flowing near the danger mark. Bagmati River at Sonakhan (Sitamarhi), Dubbadhar (Sheohar), near Katauja and Benibad (Muzaffarpur), and Kamla Balan were flowing below the danger mark at Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district.

In the Gaya district, the water levels of the Falgu and Niranjana rivers have risen above danger levels, raising flood concerns in low-lying areas.

The Falgu river's water level had reached 112.86 metres, crossing the high flood mark of 112.36 metres.

The Bihar government has placed its Disaster and Water Resources Departments on high alert to ensure preventive measures as monsoon rain continues.