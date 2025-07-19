Google Pixel Users Rejoice! Same-Day Repair And Home Pickup Now In India

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Google is enhancing its after-sales support for Pixel users in India with same-day repairs and free doorstep service. This initiative, alongside improved online support and retail expansion, aims to boost Pixel's market presence.

As part of its expansion in India, Google introduces new services for Pixel users, including improved after-sales support, official retail centers, and local manufacturing. This includes same-day smartphone repairs and free doorstep service.

Pixel users in major metros and tier-1/2 cities can get same-day repairs. Submit your Pixel smartphone by 2 AM (in most cases, barring major issues). These centers also handle repairs for accessories like earbuds and smartwatches. Google announced this on X (formerly Twitter).

Google reports that about 80% of Pixel repairs are now done the same day, significantly reducing wait times compared to courier or third-party options. This improves convenience and builds trust in the brand's support.

Google has improved its online support tools, including repair tracking, troubleshooting guides, online service booking, and a service center locator. These features streamline the repair process, empowering users to handle issues quickly and independently.

This enhanced service aligns with Google's broader efforts to grow its Pixel market share in India. Earlier this year, Google launched its official online store, 24/7 customer support, a Pixel simulator, YouTube guides, EMI/cashback offers, and began assembling Pixel devices in India. It's also scouting locations for its first retail stores in the country.

Google's new repair program is a significant step towards improving customer satisfaction and strengthening its presence in India's premium smartphone market. With faster services, free doorstep support, and expanded retail efforts, Pixel users can now enjoy a more reliable and accessible ownership experience.