'Splitting Up Couples': Ryanair Takes Dig At Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal In Hilarious Post
The airline, known for its notorious policy of randomly seating passengers, often separating couples unless they pay extra, compared itself to a Coldplay concert.
In a post on X, Ryanair shared a video of the controversy and said,“Ryanair🤝Coldplay. Splitting up couples,” symbolising breakups.Also Read | 'Not the guy from Coldplay': Andy Byron namesake's hilarious post clarifies Also Read | MrBeast jumps on Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal bandwagon, offers 2 free tickets Here's how netizens reacted:
Social media users who were unaware of Ryanair's policy were shocked by the discovery.
A user asked, "How Ryanair is splitting couples?" To which others responded: "Sitting them elsewhere on plane unless paid for seat selection."
“Sad!” the person replied.
However, those who did know laughed at the acknowledgement.
"lmao want to sit next to your 5 year old son? yeah that'll be 120£. meanwhile flight was 20£" a user said.
“Bold from Ryanair, the airline that splits up families one €25 seat fee at a time,” said another user.
"The only thing you guys split is the passengers from their cabin bags," quipped a user.
Several netizens loved the way the airline used the Coldplay reference for its own promotion and said,“Whoever runs the Ryanair account, you deserve a pay rise.”
“You can't say we aren't living in the best generation,” quipped a user.
“Cold publicity stunt hahahaha. Gold,” exclaimed another.
Another user said,“Couldn't miss the opportunity.”Also Read | Did you know? Astronomer HR Kristin Cabot is married to rum CEO Andrew Cabot What is the Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal?
A Jumbotron camera at a Coldplay concert in Boston, Massachusetts, captured the CEO, Andy Byron , with his arms around the company's head of HR, Kristin Cabot. Both Byron and Cabot are married.
They went viral for trying to dodge the“kiss cam,” which prompted Coldplay singer Chris Martin to joke,“Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”
