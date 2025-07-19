403
SW Network Partnered With Flipkart To Launch The Moto G96
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, July 17, 2025 – SW Network, one of India's leading integrated agencies, recently partnered with Flipkart to launch the Moto G96, a smartphone designed to embrace what most phones fear: water. With an IP68 rating and Watertouch Display, the G96 works seamlessly even when wet, making it a standout in monsoon season and beyond.
Bringing this to life, SW Network rolled out a witty, insight-led campaign under the tagline“Moto G96 – Always a Water Baby.” While most phones panic at the first drop, the G96 proudly stands in the rain, literally.
The campaign kicked off with a series of bold outdoor billboards that called out everyday rain hacks, plastic bags, rice bowls, and hairdryers, with the underlying message:“You don't need these hacks anymore.” Each creative played on the universal tension of keeping your phone dry, positioning G96 as the no-fear, no-fuss alternative.
In high-footfall zones, the agency installed an actual shelter with a charming headline:“While other phones run for cover, I'd stand in the rain for you.” The message? This phone's got you, rain or shine. The print leg of the campaign poked fun at plastic phone pouches still in use, while a clever dual-billboard execution showed the G96 literally as“a great catch”, hooked between two hoardings.
“Moto G96 doesn't just survive water, it loves it,” said Raghav Bagai, Co-Founder, SW Network.“We wanted to create a campaign that felt playful, visual, and instantly relatable. 'Water Baby' gave us the perfect language to tell that story.”
He added,“Tech ads often lean too hard into specs. We chose a more human route, less jargon, more joy.”
The Moto G96 campaign stands as yet another example of SW Network's ability to turn product truths into cultural conversations, with just the right blend of humour, insight, and impact.
