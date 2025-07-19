Indiamart's Profit Falls 14 Pc Sequentially To Rs 153 Crore, Revenue Up In Q1

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) IndiaMart InterMesh Limited, a parent company of Business-to-Business (B2B) marketplace IndiaMart, said its profit stood at Rs 153.50 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), falling over 14 per cent sequentially.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 180.6 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4 FY25), as per an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the B2B marketplace provider's consolidated net profit jumped 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 115.50 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 372.10 crore in the quarter under review, up 4 per cent sequentially from Rs 355.10 crore and 12 per cent YoY from Rs 331.30 crore, its filing said.

Going forward, the company's total expenses for the quarter sat at Rs 246.5 crore, up over 11 crore from Rs 234.7 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 24.6 crore from Rs 221.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

"We continue to build on our growth momentum, underpinned by a healthy increase in revenue, deferred revenue and cash flows," said Dinesh Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Our focus remains on strengthening the platform, enhancing user experience for both buyers and suppliers, and improving our offerings in line with the evolving needs of businesses, Agarwal added.

IndiaMART registered unique business enquiries of 29 million in Q1 FY26, representing a YoY growth of 17 per cent, the company said.

Supplier Storefronts grew to 8.4 million, an increase of 6 per cent YoY and paying suppliers at the end of the quarter were 2.18 lakh, representing a net addition of 1,500.

IndiaMart is India-based online B2B marketplace for commercial products and services. The firm connects buyers and sellers across product categories and geographies in India, making business easier.

Meanwhile, the company's shares ended in green at Rs 2,655.0, up 1.08 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Friday.