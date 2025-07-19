Indiamart's Profit Falls 14 Pc Sequentially To Rs 153 Crore, Revenue Up In Q1
The company had posted a profit of Rs 180.6 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4 FY25), as per an exchange filing.
Meanwhile, the B2B marketplace provider's consolidated net profit jumped 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 115.50 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 372.10 crore in the quarter under review, up 4 per cent sequentially from Rs 355.10 crore and 12 per cent YoY from Rs 331.30 crore, its filing said.
Going forward, the company's total expenses for the quarter sat at Rs 246.5 crore, up over 11 crore from Rs 234.7 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 24.6 crore from Rs 221.9 crore in the same quarter last year.
"We continue to build on our growth momentum, underpinned by a healthy increase in revenue, deferred revenue and cash flows," said Dinesh Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer of the company.
Our focus remains on strengthening the platform, enhancing user experience for both buyers and suppliers, and improving our offerings in line with the evolving needs of businesses, Agarwal added.
IndiaMART registered unique business enquiries of 29 million in Q1 FY26, representing a YoY growth of 17 per cent, the company said.
Supplier Storefronts grew to 8.4 million, an increase of 6 per cent YoY and paying suppliers at the end of the quarter were 2.18 lakh, representing a net addition of 1,500.
IndiaMart is India-based online B2B marketplace for commercial products and services. The firm connects buyers and sellers across product categories and geographies in India, making business easier.
Meanwhile, the company's shares ended in green at Rs 2,655.0, up 1.08 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Friday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment