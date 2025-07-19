Mrbeast Jumps On Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' Scandal Bandwagon, Offers 2 Free Tickets How Can You Get It?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Popular YouTuber MrBeast, Jimmy Donaldson, has now jumped on the Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal bandwagon, which went viral after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR chief Kristin Cabot were caught cuddling on camera.

The YouTuber offered two VIP tickets to a Coldplay concert, but with a catch.

In a hilarious dig at the kiss cam scandal at the Boston concert, MrBeast said he would give away two VIP tickets to the upcoming Coldplay concert to a random person who tags their boss in the comment section.

Referring to the infamous Jumbotron that exposed the alleged affair of the Astronomer executives, the YouTuber asked the winner to“watch out for the Jumbotron,” likely hinting at an interactive element planned for his latest giveaway.

“I bought two VIP Coldplay tickets and one random person that tags their boss in the replies will win them! (if you win watch out for the Jumbotron),” he tweeted alongside a picture of himself with two tickets.

A Jumbotron camera at a Coldplay concert in Boston, Massachusetts, captured the CEO, Andy Byron , with his arms around the company's head of HR, Kristin Cabot. Both Byron and Cabot are married.

They went viral for trying to dodge the“kiss cam,” which prompted Coldplay singer Chris Martin to joke,“Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”

In May this year, YouTuber MrBeast became the only billionaire under 30 who didn't inherit his wealth. With an estimated net worth of $1 billion ( ₹8,350 crore), the 27-year-old influencer is now the eighth youngest billionaire worldwide.

Born on 7 May 1998 in Greenville, North Carolina, MrBeast started his YouTube journey at 12. After dropping out of college, he concentrated on content creation full-time.

His YouTube channels, MrBeast, Beast Reacts, MrBeast Gaming, and MrBeast Philanthropy, have more than 415 million subscribers combined. His main channel alone has 270 million subscribers, becoming the most-subscribed YouTube channel worldwide.

The YouTuber specialises in what is now called“stunt philanthropy,” and creates videos that include attention-grabbing challenges with huge cash giveaways.