PRIVACY ALERT: Zumpano Patricios, P.A. Under Investigation For Data Breach Of Over 250,000 Patient Records

Although the breach occurred in May, Zumpano Patricios, P.A. did not begin notifying affected individuals until on or around July 3, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: patient names, provider names, Social Security numbers, member ID numbers, health insurer information, dates of service, amounts charged by providers, clinical coding information, medical records, and the payment amounts received for services.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Zumpano Patricios, P.A.'s cybersecurity practices.

