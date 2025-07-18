403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Condemns Israeli Plan To Seize Control Of Ibrahimi Mosque
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation plan to transfer the authority of the administration and supervision of the Ibrahimi Mosque from the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs and the Municipality of Hebron to the Jewish religious council in Kiryat Arba settlement, describing it a blatant violation of international laws and legitimate international resolutions and a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement yesterday, Qatar's categorical rejection of attempts to alter the historical and legal status of the Ibrahimi Mosque and all holy sites in the Occupied Palestinian territories, and at the same time called on the international community to uphold its moral and legal responsibilities to protect religious sanctities in Palestine, and to compel Israeli occupation authorities to halt their criminal plans aimed at erasing the authentic identity of the Palestinian people.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement yesterday, Qatar's categorical rejection of attempts to alter the historical and legal status of the Ibrahimi Mosque and all holy sites in the Occupied Palestinian territories, and at the same time called on the international community to uphold its moral and legal responsibilities to protect religious sanctities in Palestine, and to compel Israeli occupation authorities to halt their criminal plans aimed at erasing the authentic identity of the Palestinian people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment