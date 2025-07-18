Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Condemns Israeli Plan To Seize Control Of Ibrahimi Mosque


2025-07-18 11:02:05
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation plan to transfer the authority of the administration and supervision of the Ibrahimi Mosque from the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs and the Municipality of Hebron to the Jewish religious council in Kiryat Arba settlement, describing it a blatant violation of international laws and legitimate international resolutions and a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement yesterday, Qatar's categorical rejection of attempts to alter the historical and legal status of the Ibrahimi Mosque and all holy sites in the Occupied Palestinian territories, and at the same time called on the international community to uphold its moral and legal responsibilities to protect religious sanctities in Palestine, and to compel Israeli occupation authorities to halt their criminal plans aimed at erasing the authentic identity of the Palestinian people.

