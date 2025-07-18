TEMPUS AI SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Tempus AI, Inc. - TEM

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti , LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 12, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Tempus AI , Inc. (NasdaqGS: TEM), if they purchased the Company's shares between August 6, 2024 and May 27, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

If you purchased shares of Tempus and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected] ), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 12, 2025 .

Tempus and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 28, 2025, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC reported numerous issues with the Company's management, operations and financial reporting, including that: (i) Tempus CEO Eric Lefkofsky and his associates have a history cashing out of companies before public shareholders incur losses or lackluster returns; (ii) Tempus' actual AI capabilities are overstated; (iii) board members and other executives have been associated with troubled companies with restated financial results; (iv) signs of aggressive accounting and financial reporting are present; (v) there are issues with the AstraZeneca and Pathos AI deal that merit scrutiny; and (vi) the Company's recent financial guidance revision reveals weakness in core operations.

On this news, the price of Tempus' shares fell $12.67 per share, or 19.23%, from a closing price of $65.87 per share on May 27, 2025, to a closing price of $53.20 per share on May 28, 2025.

The case is Shouse v. Tempus AI. Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-06534.

