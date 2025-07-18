Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' Scandal: Astronomer HR Chief Kristin Cabot Is Married To Rum CEO Andrew Cabot - Who Is He?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Kristin Cabot, the Astronomer HR chief seen coddling with boss Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert, is actually married to the CEO of a different company.

According to the New York Post, Kristin is married to Andrew Cabot, the chief executive of Privateer Rum, a Massachusetts-based booze maker, since at least 2023.

Interestingly, she even bought a house with him less than five months before the scandal hit.