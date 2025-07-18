Peek Packaging Accelerates Influencer Marketing Support With Advanced Printing Technology

MENAFN - GetNews) San Diego Company Reduces Packaging Mockup Time by 75% for Beauty and Retail Brands

SAN DIEGO, CA - Peek Packaging, a leading custom packaging design and supply company based in North County San Diego, has announced the acquisition of the HP Latex R530 Printer to expand its production capabilities. The strategic investment enhances the company's ability to deliver high-quality, sustainable packaging solutions across beauty, electronics, food, medical and biotech, retail, and wellness sectors.

The HP Latex R530 is a cutting-edge hybrid printer designed for both rigid and flexible media applications. With its compact footprint and single-phase power requirement, the printer allows businesses to expand in-house capabilities without sacrificing workspace efficiency.

“We're seeing incredible demand from brands that need packaging mockups within 24 hours instead of weeks,” said Bob Peek, President and Founder of Peek Packaging.“This printer transforms how we serve beauty and retail clients who are launching influencer campaigns where timing can make or break a product launch.”

The new printer delivers versatile media handling capabilities, accommodating materials up to 2 inches thick and 64 inches wide. It prints on foam boards, acrylic, aluminum composites, vinyl, textiles, and other materials, making it particularly valuable for retail displays and influencer packaging applications.

The HP Latex R530 uses HP's Gen 4 water-based latex inks to produce vibrant colors, smooth gradients, and sharp details at up to 1200 x 600 dpi resolution. Production speeds reach up to 334 ft2/h in draft mode and up to 8 full 4x8 boards per hour, allowing for faster mockups, approvals, and revisions.

Environmental sustainability remains a priority in the new equipment selection. The printer features UL ECOLOGO®- certified inks and construction with 25% recycled plastic, supporting Peek Packaging's commitment to sustainable packaging solutions.

The printer's user-friendly interface includes touchscreen controls, spindle-less loading, and HP PrintOS Production Hub for workflow management. These features enable faster production timelines and expanded material flexibility for packaging and promotional needs.

With this addition, Peek Packaging can now deliver enhanced mockup capabilities, accelerated production schedules, and greater design flexibility for clients requiring high-impact visuals and quick turnarounds. The upgrade particularly benefits companies in the influencer packaging market, where visual presentation and speed are crucial factors.

For more information or to request a packaging consultation, visit .

About Peek Packaging

Peek Packaging is a family-owned and operated company founded in 2003 when Bob Peek leveraged his 10 years of packaging experience to start his own custom retail packaging company from a garage office built by his father. The company serves healthcare, pharmaceutical, retail, cosmetic, food, technology, cannabis and CBD markets, working with clients from small startups like SunBum to Fortune 500 accounts such as Illumina, Abbott Labs, and Bumblebee Tuna. Recognized as one of Inc Magazine's Fastest Growing private companies in the United States for five consecutive years, Peek Packaging's award-winning design team specializes in creating fully printed mockups for sales presentations and marketing pieces.