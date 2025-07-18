Tori Tishman Launches National Consulting Practice To Redesign Broken Systems From The Inside Out
If the system wasn't built for you-Tori Tishman will help you rebuild it.
A nationally recognized whistleblower, compliance strategist, and writer with a record of exposing and reforming unethical public systems, Tori Tishman has launched an independent consulting practice serving clients across government, philanthropy, and public health. She is currently accepting new partnerships and projects for 2025.
With over 15 years of experience in federal grant oversight, nonprofit development, trauma-informed compliance, and narrative systems reform, Tori brings something rare: lived experience, institutional fluency, and moral clarity-all in one brain.
“I don't just write mission statements. I architect the systems that make them real.”
She's been at the table where funding decisions are made-and in the rooms where those same systems fall short. Her work has directly safeguarded over $20 million in federal funds from fraud and regulatory risk. Her insights have informed legal teams, media investigations, and cross-sector policy reform. And her writing has helped shift national narratives around injustice, language, and institutional retaliation.
Tori Tishman Is Available For:
Strategic consulting on compliance, communications, and organizational ethics
Speaking engagements at conferences, panels, and public sector leadership events
Media interviews on philanthropy, disability justice, and public accountability
Policy narrative design for government agencies, NGOs, and advocacy coalitions
Why She's Different:
Tori doesn't trade in jargon. She brings hard-earned clarity to complex problems. Whether she's advising a grantmaking body, a media team, or a grassroots coalition, she translates lived experience into systems-level change-and holds space for truth where spin usually wins.
She moves fluently between protest and policy, helping leaders rethink not just what they say, but what they fund, build, and protect.
Work with her:
Website Read her latest
