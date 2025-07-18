One Life Memorials Launches New Website Showcasing Durable, Personalized Temporary Grave Markers

MENAFN - GetNews)One Life Memorials, founded by Randy Manning in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, has officially launched its new website at , providing families and funeral professionals across the U.S. with a streamlined way to order high-quality, personalized temporary grave markers.

While working alongside funeral home directors, including the Funeral Directors & Morticians Association of North Carolina, Inc., Manning saw a recurring issue: flimsy, low-quality temporary grave markers that didn't reflect the dignity of the loved ones they represented. In response, he developed a patented product line that's now available nationwide.

“We understand how important it is to honor a life with a lasting tribute,” said Randy Manning, Founder of One Life Memorials.“With the new website, families can easily personalize a durable, professional-grade marker that pays proper respect. It's meaningful work, and I'm honored to offer this service across the country.”

Key Features of One Life's Temporary Grave Markers:



Superior Durability: Built with American steel and powder-coated for weather resistance, these markers are engineered to last far longer than traditional cardboard or plastic options.

Personalization: Choose from over 25 background templates and add a photo, name, and optional QR code linking to a tribute video or memorial webpage.

Display Options: Markers are available in 8×6” or 8×10” displays, with optional solar-powered lights to softly illuminate the tribute. Nationwide Shipping: Although based in Rocky Mount, NC, One Life Memorials ships anywhere in the U.S., serving both funeral homes and individual families.

The redesigned website makes ordering fast and simple. Funeral directors can now offer a premium option without added hassle, and grieving families can create a meaningful memorial from the comfort of home.

“Funeral professionals told us they needed something better. Families wanted something more personal. This new site makes it possible to deliver both,” Manning added.

With growing national demand, One Life Memorials continues its mission to provide compassionate, affordable remembrance solutions. Whether for pre-planning or immediate need, these customizable grave markers offer a dignified way to commemorate a loved one while waiting for a permanent headstone.

One Life Memorials

Facebook