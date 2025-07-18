Groomit® Announces Strategic Partnership With Newmath And AWS To Build AI-Enhanced Grooming Experience

MENAFN - GetNews)Groomit® for Pet LLC, a pioneer in on-demand pet grooming for over eight years, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with NewMath Data and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop the next generation of AI-powered pet grooming services.

This initiative is supported by AWS Activate, providing Groomit with startup credits and cloud resources to accelerate AI development and innovation. Groomit will leverage NewMath's advanced AI expertise and AWS's scalable cloud infrastructure to enhance its booking and scheduling technology, delivering greater convenience to pet parents and more flexibility to independent groomers.

Key areas of development include:

Generative AI Matching: Smarter, more personalized pairings between pet parents and professional groomers based on breed, grooming history, and service preferences.

Smart Grooming Recommendations: AI-powered suggestions for optimal grooming routines, coat maintenance, and wellness services tailored to each pet.

AI-Optimized Scheduling: Smarter routing and availability planning, reducing travel time for groomers and providing faster service options to customers.

Dynamic Demand Forecasting: Predictive analytics to help anticipate seasonal demand, improve service coverage, and offer timely promotions.

Groomer Productivity Tools: Enhanced tools for independent groomers to manage bookings, streamline schedules, and maximize earnings while maintaining flexibility.

“After eight years of building Groomit, we are excited to take a major step forward by investing in AI-powered tools that make pet grooming faster, smarter, and more personalized,” said Sohel Kapadia, CEO of Groomit.“With NewMath's AI innovation and AWS Activate's startup support, Groomit is positioned to deliver the most advanced and convenient grooming experience in the industry-while continuing to empower independent groomers nationwide.”

Groomit plans to roll out the first phase of its AI-driven features in the coming months.

About Groomit®

Groomit® connects pet parents with insured, professional groomers offering mobile and in-home services across 50+ U.S. cities.

About NewMath Data

NewMath is an AWS Advanced Tier and Generative AI Competency Partner, specializing in AI and cloud transformations for high-growth companies.

About Amazon Web Services (AWS)

AWS is the world's leading cloud platform, powering AI innovation at scale. Groomit participates in AWS Activate, an exclusive program supporting startups with cloud resources and expertise.