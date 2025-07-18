Bofa's Price Target Hike On Dell Stock Makes Retail Believe There's 'Opportunity'
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) received a fresh boost from Bank of America as the firm raised its price target on the stock to $165, up from $155, while maintaining a 'Buy' rating.
According to TheFly, the revised outlook reflects optimism over the company's long-term positioning in the artificial intelligence space, especially in serving enterprise and government-related demand.
Following the price target hike, Dell Technologies stock traded over 6% higher on Friday afternoon.
On Stocktwits, though retail sentiment around Dell Technologies was in 'neutral' (47/100) territory, while message volume levels were 'high'(60/100).DELL's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01.45 p.m. ET on July 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
Bank of America sees Dell as a key beneficiary of growing investment in AI infrastructure and services, with hardware expected to play a central role in that evolution.
A Stocktwits user noted that they see an opportunity in the stock following the price target increase.
Another user declared Dell a winner.
The brokerage also raised its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue forecast to $106.8 billion from $105 billion and slightly increased its earnings-per-share (EPS) estimate to $9.49 from $9.40.
Dell reported revenue of $23.4 billion for the first quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year 2026, up 5% year over year (YoY) and exceeding the consensus estimate of $23.19 billion, as per Fiscal AI data.
However, the standout figure was $12.1 billion in artificial intelligence orders in Q1, surpassing the total shipments for all of FY25 and leaving the company with a backlog of $14.4 billion.
For the second quarter (Q2), Dell expects revenue to be between $28.5 billion and $29.5 billion. For 2026, revenue is estimated to be between $101.0 billion and $105.0 billion.
Dell stock has gained over 13% year-to-date and 4% in the last 12 months.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
