$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Launches Legal Inquiry For The Merger: MGRM, EPIX, BLBX, And PBBK

NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

Monogram Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRM ) related to its sale to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Monogram shareholders would receive an upfront payment of $4.04 per share in cash, and one non-tradeable contingent value right collectively worth up to $12.37 per share in cash payable (i) $1.04 upon completion of a proof-of-concept demonstration of Monogram's robotic system for unicompartmental (partial) knee arthroplasty made available to Zimmer's designated executives on or before the later January 31, 2026 or 30 days following the Closing; (ii) $1.08 upon the grant of 510(k) clearance by the FDA for Monogram's fully autonomous robotic system for use with Zimmer implants, as evidenced by formal clearance indicating substantial equivalence to a predicate device, on or before December 31, 2027; (iii) $3.41 when the company achieves gross revenue of at least $156 million between January 1, 2028 and December 31, 2028; (iv) $3.41 when the company achieves gross revenue of at least $381 million between January 1, 2029 and December 31, 2028; and (v) $3.43 when the company achieves gross revenue of at least $609 million between January 1, 2030 and December 31, 2030.

Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX ) related to its sale to Xeno Acquisition Corp. Upon completion of the transaction, ESSA shareholders will receive a cash payment per share to be calculated based upon ESSA's cash balance at closing minus transaction costs, liability and legal exposure review, and a $4 million transaction fee payable to Xeno. Additionally, ESSA shareholders are entitled to receive one non-transferable contingent value right per share entitling them to future payments based on (i) up to $150,000.00, less any remaining liabilities and expenses not deducted at closing; and (ii) up to $2.8 million, less legal and other expenses incurred after closing.

Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX ) , relating to the proposed merger with REalloys Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, it is anticipated Blackbox's stockholders will own approximately 7.3% of the combined company's common stock.

Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

PB Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: PBBK ) related to its sale to Norwood Financial Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, PB Bankshares' shareholders will have the option to elect to receive either 0.7850 shares of Norwood common stock or $19.75 in cash for each common share of PB Bankshares they own. The election is subject to proration to ensure that, in the aggregate, 80% of the transaction consideration will be paid in the form of Norwood common stock.

Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2025 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED