Treatment AI Engages Marketing Services Providers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged 45 Degrees, Inc. (“”) and Investment Publishing LLC (“”) to provide digital marketing and investor awareness services on behalf of Treatment as further described below.

45 Degrees:

45 Degrees of Cheyenne, WY, has been engaged by Treatment for a six-month term commencing immediately to provide advertising services including Google Ads, social media and video interview distribution (the“ Marketing Engagement ”). The Marketing Engagement was entered into on July 18, 2025, in consideration of a total fee of USD $180,000 to be paid in two equal installments: USD $90,000 on signing and USD $90,000 due 10 weeks after the marketing campaign launch. The Marketing Engagement may be extended on a month-to-month basis for a fee of USD $25,000 by way of mutual written agreement between both parties. Furthermore, Treatment may elect to increase the scope of the services provided under the Marketing Engagement for accelerated reach, expanded content, or live media in consideration for an additional USD $10,000 per month.

In connection with and as partial consideration for the Marketing Engagement, Treatment has issued400,000 stock options (each an“ Option ”) to the principal of 45 Degrees, which shall each be exercisable at $0.45 per common share of the Company. Such options shall vest immediately and shall be exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of grant. The contact information for 45 Degrees is: 45 Degrees Inc, whose registered address is: 1621 Central Ave, Cheyenne WY 8200, USA. Email: and phone; 672.906.2276.

Investment Publishing:

The Company has also engaged Investment Publishing pursuant to a marketing agreement dated July 18, 2025 to enhance the Company's investor relations strategy. The engagement of Investment Publishing is for an initial one year term commencing immediately and is designed to increase awareness of the Company. Investment Publishing will aim to engage investors through public relations efforts, educational content, and direct outreach using a range of digital platforms, including social media channels, email newsletters, and investor-focused webinars. As compensation for services to be provided, the Company will pay Investment Publishing, the Company will issue Investment Publishing's principal, Mariusz Skonieczny, 400,000 Options, which are each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45 for a period of three years from the date of grant. The Company looks forward to a productive collaboration with Investment Publishing as the Company continues to expand its reach and deliver value to stakeholders. Contact Information for Investment Publishing LLC: Name: Mariusz Skonieczny Email: ... Business Address: 1202 Far Pond Cir. Mishawaka IN 46544.

Option Grants

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of an additional 400,000 Options to certain arm's length consultants to the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. Such Options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.45 per common share of the Company for a period of 3 years from the date of grant.

About AI Inc.

AI is a company utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, AI has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than 10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), imaging and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses or pharmacists) reduce their administrative burden; creates more time for needed face-to-face patient appointments; and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. AI's GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities. To learn more about AI's products and services:or email:

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO

...

For media inquiries, contact: ...

Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Treatment's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to the implementation of its shareholder communications initiative and the timing thereof. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the engagement of 45 Degrees and Investment Publishing and the anticipated benefits to Treatment from such engagement. Although Treatment believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Treatment undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.