MIDAS IMMERSION COOLING LAUNCHES INTERACTIVE TCO CALCULATOR TO QUANTIFY ENERGY, SPACE & COST SAVINGS
AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midas Immersion Cooling today unveiled its Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Calculator-an intuitive tool that enables data center operators to model and compare the lifetime savings of full-immersion cooling versus traditional rack deployments.
"With tighter budgets and sustainability targets, operators need hard data to justify technology shifts," said John Griffith, MIDAS' Global Sales. "Our new Total Cost of Ownership Calculator delivers transparent, side-by-side analyses of CapEx and OpEx drivers-energy, floor-space, hardware longevity and more-so teams can make data-driven decisions."
Key Benefits & Features:
Customizable Inputs: Enter local energy rates, rack densities and maintenance assumptions for an apples-to-apples comparison.
Energy Savings: Potentially see greater than 40% lower power draw savings when replacing a conventional 42U rack with a Midas immersion tank.
Space Reduction: Model up to 70% less footprint, freeing valuable data-hall real estate.
Lifecycle Cost Analysis: Capture reduced cooling infrastructure, extended hardware life and simplified operations-delivering up to more than 30% lower TCO over five years in our baseline scenario.
Downloadable Reports: Generate PDF summaries and detailed breakdowns to share with finance and executive stakeholders.
Example Scenario:
Conventional Rack: 42U, active PUE1.8, 350kW annual draw, 10% rack-refresh rate -> 5-year TCO = $1.2M
Midas Tank: 50U immersion, active PUE1.1, 210kW annual draw (40% savings), 5% rack-refresh rate -> 5-year TCO = $840K
Result: $360K (30%) in total savings, plus 70% less floor-space and streamlined maintenance workflows.
Schedule your TCO review today by contacting [email protected]. Be prepared with a solution for your next ESG, Cost Reduction, Space Saving or Energy Conservation meeting with real figures.
