AI Certs® Launches AI+ Engineertm Certification To Build The Next Generation Of Scalable AI Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As industries worldwide race to embed artificial intelligence (AI) into the core of their operations, AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in AI , announces the launch of AI+ EngineerTM. This is a flagship certification program designed to equip engineers and technologists with end-to-end expertise in building, deploying, and scaling intelligent systems powered by AI.In a market where 80% of the global engineering workforce will require reskilling by 2027 due to the rapid adoption of GenAI (Gartner), AI Engineer delivers the critical competencies needed to bridge today's capability gap. The certification trains professionals to go beyond understanding AI - teaching them how to work with deep learning, large language models, transfer learning, and deployment architecture.This advanced credential offers dual learning modes: a 5-day instructor-led bootcamp or a self-paced track with 30+ hours of content. It covers a comprehensive curriculum, including AI architecture, neural networks, NLP, GUI design, and communication pipelines. Participants engage with real-world labs, projects, and case studies using industry-leading tools like TensorFlow, Hugging Face Transformers, Jenkins, and TensorFlow Hub.Ideal for AI developers, data scientists, ML engineers, IT professionals, and system architects, the program delivers future-ready skills in scalable AI engineering for industries such as healthcare, BFSI, logistics, manufacturing, and public services. It is also a powerful career accelerator for students and graduates seeking an edge in the fast-growing AI job market.Participants must complete either the AI+ DataTM or AI+ DeveloperTM course as a prerequisite and should possess a working knowledge of Python, basic mathematics, and core computer science fundamentals. On completion, learners are required to pass a proctored 90-minute online exam consisting of 50 questions to earn their globally recognized AI+ EngineerTM credential and digital badge.All enrolled candidates receive a comprehensive toolkit including high-quality video content, an e-book (in both PDF and audio), podcasts, quizzes, hands-on labs, and access to a dedicated AI mentor for personalized guidance. An exam study guide and one free retake are also included.AI+ EngineerTM certification empowers professionals to become not just users of AI but its architects. It represents a critical step toward shaping intelligent systems that drive real impact, operational efficiency, and product innovation in the AI-first era.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams-AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education. For more information, visit .For Media Queries:Email: ...

