Key Industry Support For C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zambia 2025

The C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zambia ( ), a landmark event for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, is set to launch on 27-28 August 2025 at The Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka.

The C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zambia introduces a dynamic platform to tackle energy challenges and deliver sustainable solutions for Zambia's commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors. As part of the Power and Energy Portfolio of VUKA Group, a leading organiser of transformative industry events across Africa, this Summit will drive the SADC region's energy future.

"The region has the potential to respond to the demand for sustainable energy. It is undisputable that the SADC region can do better. But what we lack in our region is collaboration", says Mr Makozo Chikote, Zambia Minister of Energy.

Endorsements, Partners, and Sponsors

The Summit is proudly endorsed by key industry associations and supported by a robust network of partners and sponsors committed to advancing Zambia's energy landscape. Zambia Ministry of Energy, Zambia Development Agency (ZDA), Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM), and the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI) have partnered with the event, which underscores C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zambia's role in promoting policy advocacy, technology adoption, and investment in renewable energy. ZESCO is the proud host utility of the Summit, and they are joined by key sponsors such as Enerj, Hexing, WEG, and Vertiv.

Advisory board comprising influential industry stakeholders

Guiding the Summit's direction is a distinguished Advisory Board of industry experts and thought leaders who shape the programme to address pressing challenges in commercial and industrial energy security. Board members include:



Ian Griffiths, Solar and Hydro Projects Developer

Johnstone Chikwanda, Global Ambassador of Energy and Climate Change, Forum of African Traditional Authorities (FATA)

Mbiko Banda, Electrical Engineer and Research Lead, Africa GreenCo

Rodgers K. Muyangwa, Senior Manager Research and Pricing - Economic Regulation, Energy Regulation Board

Rose Chikotola-Sichizya, Co-ordinator, Proudly Zambian Campaign

Liana Braxton, Managing Director, Sosimple Energy

Chimuka Nketani, Director: Investment, Zambia Development Agency Brian Tahinduka, Energy Head: Africa Regions, Standard Bank

Their expertise ensures sessions are relevant, informative, and aligned with stakeholder needs.

Confirmed speakers

The Summit features speakers who bring real-world experience from across the energy value chain, including pioneers in embedded generation, PPAs, and Zambia's open-access framework. Notable speakers include:



Billy Onyango, Renewable Energy Consultant, Kenya Power

Chabuka Kawesha, Chairperson, Vice President (South Block), Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Chikoma Kazunga, Head of Business Development and New Ventures, Africa GreenCo Helen Zulu, Country Director, ENGIE Energy Access Zambia

These experts will share stories, challenges, and lessons learned to help attendees futureproof operations, secure financing, and scale clean energy solutions.

Contact Babalwa Bungane for speaking opportunities at the Summit: ...

Download the Programme ( )

Complimentary access for pre-qualified C&I project owners

Designed for businesses grappling with unreliable utility power, load-shedding, price volatility, and operational pressures, the Hosted Buyer Programme connects participants directly with solution providers active in Zambia and the region, enabling peer-to-peer networking, insights from real-world implementations, and updates on regulatory changes, financing tools, and emerging technologies.

Who Should Apply?



Commercial and industrial companies

Large energy users Energy project owners and buyers

Enquire about the Hosted Buyer Programme here:

Why Attend?

This Summit is essential for businesses facing unreliable utility power and pursuing energy independence. Through masterclasses, case studies, and networking, participants will explore alternative energy and storage technologies to secure reliable energy, learn from early adopters about successful project execution, gain insights into regulatory frameworks and policy advocacy, mitigate financial and technical risks with expert advice, and build partnerships to accelerate project development.

This event is critical for Zambia's C&I sectors, which depend on effective energy solutions. Key industries include retail, powering stores and supply chains consistently; manufacturing, ensuring stable energy for production; agriculture and agri-processing, supporting irrigation and processing; property development, enabling sustainable buildings; and energy-intensive users, stabilising operations for mining and industry.

Join Us

Seize this opportunity to elevate your energy strategy, engage with top providers, and shape the future of Zambia and the SADC region. Whether a sponsor, delegate, hosted buyer, or investor, the C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zambia offers unmatched value.

Register for the event ( )

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

For sponsorship or hosted buyer enquiries, contact:

Marcel du Toit

...

About VUKA Group:

As part of the Power and Energy Portfolio of VUKA Group ( ), this Summit aligns with VUKA's mission to connect industries, spark innovation, and fuel economic growth. VUKA Group is a premier organiser of conferences, exhibitions, and events across Africa, delivering tailored platforms for networking, knowledge sharing, and business development in energy and related sectors.