Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Colombia Races To Secure Fertilizer Supply As U.S. Watches Venezuelan Deal


2025-07-18 03:13:33
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia is pushing hard to take control of Monómeros, the Venezuelan-owned fertilizer company at the center of its agricultural supply chain.

The Barranquilla-based plant provides nearly a third of the nation's fertilizers, making it essential for farmers and the stable prices of food across the country.

The Colombian government wants to buy Monómeros to guarantee local production and protect food costs. But doing so is complicated by U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, which threaten to block or delay any deal.

Official sources confirm that without a special permit from the U.S., Monómeros may soon become unable to import raw materials or operate internationally-putting Colombia's entire fertilizer supply at risk.

Washington's restrictions, set in response to Venezuela's government, have trapped Monómeros in a political tug-of-war. Now, Colombian officials warn that a failure to secure the company could mean as much as a 50% spike in fertilizer prices for local farmers.



That would raise food costs for millions of Colombian families, especially if Monómeros falls into private or foreign hands. To keep prices stable, Colombia proposes bringing Monómeros under the wing of state oil producer Ecopetrol .

The aim is to shelter the company from both market shocks and outside influence, ensuring fertilizers remain accessible to farmers. This fight isn't just about one factory.

It's about whether Colombia can defend a key part of its economy from outside pressures, and how much ordinary people will pay if it can't.

Every figure and claim comes from company data and official state sources, reflecting the true weight of this gamble for Colombia's food security.

