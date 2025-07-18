UK Tightens Oil Price Cap In Blow To Putin's War Machine



UK and EU lower the crude Oil Price Cap, striking at the heart of Putin's oil revenues

New measure will drive down the market value of Russian oil, disrupting the flow of oil money into Putin's war chest Coordinated action comes as the UK and allies continue to ratchet up economic pressure on Russia

LONDON, England – The UK will ramp up economic pressure on Russia with fresh measures directly targeting Putin's critical oil revenues. In doing so, the UK and EU have today announced a lowering of the Crude Oil Price Cap, striking at the heart of Putin's oil revenues.

“Today's action will lower the Crude Oil Price Cap from $60 barrel to $47.60 directly hitting Russia's oil revenues, which have already fallen 35% year-on-year to May. This will clamp down on Putin's oil industry, driving down the market value of Russian crude oil and hurting a crucial source of funding for the Kremlin's illegal war in Ukraine,” said, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and HM Treasury.

“Every financial blow against Russia's oil revenues is another step towards a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine, and a step towards security and prosperity in the UK and beyond, which is a key foundation of the government's Plan for Change,” the government agency added.

Speaking at the G20 in South Africa, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, said:

“The UK and its EU allies are turning the screw on the Kremlin's war chest by stemming the most valuable funding stream of its illegal war in Ukraine even further. This decisive step to lower the Crude Oil Price Cap will target Russia's oil revenues and ramp up the pressure on Putin by exploiting his biggest vulnerability – while keeping energy markets stable.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, said:

“As Putin continues to stall on serious peace talks, we will not stand by. That's why we're striking at the heart of the Russian energy sector alongside the EU. Together we will continue to apply relentless pressure on Putin, squeezing his critical oil industry and cutting off funding for his illegal war in Ukraine.”

The UK is taking decisive action to cut off Putin's oil supply pipeline and has to date sanctioned over 250 ships responsible for transporting Russian energy. The UK has been clear that delaying peace efforts will only redouble our resolve to help Ukraine to defend itself and ratchet up pressure on Russia. That's why the UK has committed £3 billion a year of military support for Ukraine for as long as it takes.

“Today's action comes as the UK further clamps down on Russian malign activity, exposing and sanctioning Russian spies responsible for spreading chaos and disorder on Putin's orders. The UK and EU are working in lockstep to combat those callously fuelling the fires of destruction in Ukraine and are committed to ramping up economic pressure on Putin, forcing him to the table to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” said Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and HM Treasury, in a press release July 18, 2025.

