Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Till Capital Corporation

2025-07-18 03:09:26
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:41 AM EST - Till Capital Corporation : And Silver Storm Mining Ltd. announce the successful acquisition by Silver Storm of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Till pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement, whereby a wholly-owned subsidiary of Silver Storm amalgamated with Till and all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Till were exchanged for units of Silver Storm, with each Till shareholder receiving 16.360 Silver Storm Units for each Till common share previously held. Till Capital Corporation shares V are trading unchanged at $2.42.

