Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Anne Arundel Dermatology Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anne Arundel Dermatology (“Anne Arundel”) recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals.The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals' names, dates of birth, addresses, medical information, and health insurance information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Anne Arundel related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Anne Arundel, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ... .

_____________________

1 .