Techmediabreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Expands Indo-Pacific Defense Role With New U.S. Government Contractor Order

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) ,an AI-driven defense and security solutions provider, received a new order from a U.S. Government Contractor supporting Department of State demining operations in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. Scheduled for Q3 2025 delivery, the order includes ballistic and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) protective equipment. Safe Pro will also deploy and demonstrate its proprietary SpotlightAI(TM) drone-based computer vision platform for landmine detection. Following passage of the $30 billion One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), the Company is expanding to support the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) and plans broader integration of its SPOTD threat detection technology with military platforms like ATAK.

Safe Pro Group Inc. is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available“off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

