Godaddy 2024 Sustainability Report: Environmental Impact Climate Change

Climate Change

We operate with the future in mind.

GoDaddy remains conscious of our responsibility to protect the environment for future generations. We prioritize efficiency, productivity, and sustainable practices across our operations and measure our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to annually to track our progress. We hold ourselves to our commitment to be good environmental stewards and focus on areas where our impact is most significant - our data centers and corporate real estate.

Through our recently completed DMA and climate scenario analysis, we took steps to identify and assess potential climate-related risks and opportunities within our operations and supply chain over multiple time horizons. Both our DMA, as referenced in the Sustainability Governance section, and our climate scenario analysis, which is discussed in detail in the Frameworks & Metrics section (page 48), support our sustainability approach and strategy.

In 2024, we introduced our new Environmental Policy , detailing our approach to climate change, resource usage, biodiversity, and our high standards for our suppliers. The Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board approved and oversees this Environmental Policy. We believe that we can continue operating our business responsibly, while minimizing the environmental impact of our operations and supply chain and complying with applicable laws.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Through our GHG inventory process we closely monitor emissions from our operations and supply chain. The inventory results help to inform the key areas where we can improve as we evaluate our environmental impact and opportunities to drive value.

In 2023, we surpassed our initial goal of reducing scope 1 and 2 (market- based) emissions by 50% from a 2019 baseline-achieving this milestone two years ahead of schedule. Building on this success, in 2024 we set our new target to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions (market-based) by 90% by 2030 from a 2019 baseline.

As of December 31, 2024, we exceeded our planned emissions reductions, achieving an 88% reduction of scope 1 and 2 emissions (market-based) relative to our 2019 baseline. The 2024 GHG inventory results reflect our continued focus on energy efficiency and renewable energy. For additional details on these efforts, please refer to the Energy section (page 45).

GoDaddy follows the GHG Protocol (operational control approach) and our established Inventory Management Plan to complete our annual emissions calculations. Until we achieve our new reduction target, we intend to measure our interim progress annually by comparing our scope 1 and scope 2 (market-based) emissions at the end of the relevant reporting year to the same emissions from December 31, 2019.

We seek opportunities to refine our calculation methodologies, where relevant, in line with the GHG Protocol and best practices. In 2024, we added scope 3 category 9 Downstream Transportation and Distribution to our GHG inventory to capture emissions from our products after the point of sale. We also aim to evaluate opportunities to reduce scope 3 emissions.



Operating Efficiently

Protecting the environment starts with efficiently managing the resources our operations consume. We seek opportunities wherever possible to minimize water use, waste generation, energy consumption, and pollution. Through reuse, recycling, and thoughtful consumption, we also work to minimize waste and e-waste, ensuring compliance with all applicable environmental laws and regulations related to air, land, and water.

Our Global Real Estate and Workspaces (GREWS) Team collaborates with IT to responsibly manage e-waste, including batteries, laptops, and other technology. We repurpose and reuse materials when we can, but when items reach end-of-life, we ensure they are sustainably recycled through our trusted third-party partners.

Our hybrid work model reduces GoDaddy's demand for physical office space. The GREWS Team continues to optimize our real estate footprint and coworking spaces by evaluating utilization patterns, reducing wasted resources, cutting costs, and lowering our operational energy footprint. Additionally, our data centers play a significant role in our operational GHG emissions. For details on our approach to operating our data centers efficiently refer to the Energy section (page 45).

To learn more, read our 2024 Sustainability Report .

About This Report

This GoDaddy 2024 Sustainability Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching corporate mission and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2024. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual Sustainability Report. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ... .

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.

