Gaming Arts LLC Appoints Robert Ziems As Chief Executive Officer

Gaming Arts LLC,a leading innovator in the gaming industry,proudly announces the appointment of Robert Ziems as Chief Executive Officer,effective July 18, 2025.

- Dominik Raasch, Board Member for Merkur AGLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Robert Ziems, a veteran of the gaming industry, brings decades of leadership experience across both privately held companies and multi-billion-dollar publicly traded corporations. His most recent role was Chief Business and Legal Officer at AGS, where he oversaw strategic legal and business initiatives. Prior to that, Ziems served as President of Aruze Gaming America, demonstrating a deep understanding of operational excellence and product innovation in the gaming sector.“We are thrilled to welcome Rob Ziems as the new CEO of Gaming Arts,” said David Colvin, Chairman and Owner of Gaming Arts, LLC. Colvin continued,“Rob brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of exceptional leadership within the gaming industry. His vision and strategic insight will be instrumental in guiding Gaming Arts into its next phase of growth and innovation, particularly as we approach the upcoming acquisition of Gaming Arts by Merkur Gaming US, LLC.”Dominik Raasch, Board Member for Merkur AG. echoed David Colvin.“His experience aligns perfectly with our vision for the future, and we are confident that under his guidance, Gaming Arts will reach new heights.” Once again, we would also like to thank Mike Dreitzer, as he was an integral part of building Gaming Arts into the strong and respected business it is today.”Ziems holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Drake University Law School and an MBA in Business Administration from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business. He is licensed to practice law, further reinforcing his strategic and legal insight in navigating complex regulatory landscapes within the gaming industry.“Gaming Arts has always stood at the intersection of imagination and technology, and I'm excited to help lead the next chapter of that journey. With the strength of our team and the support of Merkur, we have a powerful foundation to accelerate growth, drive bold innovation, and expand our impact across the gaming industry. I'm honored to join at such a pivotal moment and look forward to working with our partners and customers to shape a dynamic and successful future.,” said Robert Ziems.As CEO, Ziems will lead Gaming Arts' continued innovation in casino gaming technology, enhance customer engagement, and drive key expansion strategies. His appointment reflects Gaming Arts' commitment to remaining at the forefront of the gaming industry and delivering cutting-edge experiences to clients and players worldwide.About Gaming Arts LLC Based in Las Vegas, Gaming Arts LLC is a pioneering gaming technology company specializing in cutting-edge slot machines, bingo solutions, and electronic table games. Since its founding, the company has consistently delivered groundbreaking entertainment experiences and remains a trailblazer in gaming innovation.

