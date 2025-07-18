403
CES Energy Solutions Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:34 AM EST - CES Energy Solutions Corp. : Announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted CES' notice of its intention to implement a normal course issuer bid. The NCIB effectively renews the previous NCIB which will terminate on July 18, when, pursuant to the Corporation's Automatic Securities Purchase Plan instructions, the maximum number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation will be repurchased. CES Energy Solutions Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $7.42.
