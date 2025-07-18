MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, CO, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DENVER, CO – As artificial intelligence increasingly transforms tech sectors, AIXA Miner has announced the integration of cutting-edge AI capabilities-such as Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Search, Google AI Pro, and AI Ultra-into its cloud mining operations. This development aligns with the wider industry momentum toward smarter, automated mining platforms and coincides with a period of fresh institutional interest in sustainable infrastructure amid the current crypto rally.

The growing trend in the sector: partnerships focused on renewable-powered mining and intelligent resource optimization are becoming increasingly common among major providers, reflecting a shift in how infrastructure is sourced and managed. By integrating high-performance AI tools, AIXA Miner is responding to these broader evolutions in cloud mining , prioritizing resilience, sustainability, and operational efficiency.

Moving Toward Smarter, Sustainable Mining

Gemini 2.5 Pro offers advanced machine-learning capabilities for predicting block validation windows and dynamically adjusting compute allocations. Deep Search refines real-time analytics to detect network anomalies and optimize hash power distribution across multiple protocols. Google AI Pro and AI Ultra contribute enhanced scalability and precision in workload forecasting and energy consumption monitoring, essential as over 60 % of new cloud mining capacity in 2025 is powered by renewable energy sources.

According to industry data, cloud mining adoption grew by approximately 30% in the first half of 2025. Notably, AI-powered automation is now present in more than 55% of deployed operations, illustrating a clear move from manual oversight to intelligent, data-driven systems. AIXA Miner's enhancements are part of this larger wave.

Augmenting Access Without Human Intervention

By deploying these new AI models, AIXA Miner's platform can now redistribute hash resources based on live performance metrics and decentralized energy pricing. The system also enhances user engagement by reducing manual configuration and ensuring continuous uptime during adverse network conditions.

“By rolling out powerful new AI capabilities in mining-including Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search, along with Google AI Pro and AI Ultra-we're making sure mining infrastructure meets current standards for automation, reliability, and sustainability,” said Clara Monroe, Strategy Lead at AIXA Miner .“This is not about promises of returns but about improving how cloud-based blockchain networks function at scale, in real time.”

Contextual Industry Trends

As noted in similar platform announcements, the integration of renewable energy and intelligent management tools is rapidly redefining standards for cloud mining. For example, companies like Adecoagro and Tether recently announced major solar-powered facilities with embedded monitoring systems, mirroring the industry's combined tech- and energy-driven direction.

Today's environment demands that infrastructure providers deliver not just capacity, but adaptability. AIXA Miner's recent AI rollout reinforces automated resilience, aligning service delivery with emerging regulations around carbon limits and digital asset security protocols.

What This Means for the Sector

The move toward AI-enabled mining has broad implications:



Enhanced network stability : Automated systems detect network interruptions or hash deluge conditions in real time, improving reliability.

Optimised energy consumption : AI-adjusted power use supports ongoing compliance with emerging ESG and carbon-neutral frameworks.

Scalable growth : High-performance AI allows incremental expansion across regions without proportional spikes in overhead. Reduced manual risk : Automation minimises user error and supports regulatory consistency as platforms scale globally.

About AIXA Miner

AIXA Miner is a cloud mining platfor that uses clean-energy data centres and encrypted infrastructure to enable secure, automated access to blockchain mining. Its recent rollout of Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Search, Google AI Pro, and AI Ultra reflects the company's commitment to integrating advanced automation in a reliable and scalable manner.

