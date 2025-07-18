Spryker Earns Full Medal Count In Paradigm B2B Enterprise Combine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This analyst recognition further solidifies Spryker as a leading commerce solution for enterprises to future-proof their business amidst market volatility

BERLIN and NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spryker , the leading composable commerce platform for global enterprises, announced its performance in the 2025 Paradigm B2B Enterprise Combine for Digital Commerce Solutions for B2B analyst report. Spryker medaled in all 12 of the categories of the evaluation, including six gold medals, four silver medals, and two bronze medals. This analyst recognition further solidifies Spryker as a leading commerce solution for enterprises to future-proof their business amidst market volatility.

“We are focused on enabling global enterprises with the speed and flexibility needed to future-proof their operations, and the report findings support exactly that,” said Boris Lokschin, Co-founder and CEO at Spryker.“Beyond our six gold medals, we are particularly proud of the significant advancements that earned us new medals in categories like Content & Data Management and Site Search. We attribute this directly to our strategic investments in highly requested AI-powered features, including AI-powered visual search, AI-powered back-office capabilities and more, which are proving instrumental in helping our customers launch and scale with unmatched agility and customer experience in mind.”

Spryker's achievement of six gold medals showcases the company's excellence across multiple critical categories including Ability to Execute, Customer Service and Support, Promotions Management, Vision and Strategy, Integrations, Operations & Infrastructure, and Sales & Channel Enablement.

This consistent top-tier performance is a testament to the power of Spryker's composable commerce platform, purpose-built to deliver rapid time-to-value and ensure AI-readiness for the future. Spryker's unique architecture, bolstered by robust professional services and a thriving partner ecosystem, empowers global enterprises with the agility needed to quickly adapt to evolving market demands, integrate cutting-edge innovations, and accelerate their digital transformation and growth.

Spryker is uniquely engineered for businesses that want to scale quickly while maintaining flexibility to adapt. Spryker powers some of the most complex enterprise commerce environments globally, enabling them to launch tailored solutions with speed, and then seamlessly expand capabilities and scale operations as their business evolves.

Highlights of Spryker's current enterprise customers operations include:



High-volume transaction processing capable of managing massive order influxes.

Extensive concurrent user activity without performance degradation, even during peak events.

Vast global reach , enabling commerce operations across numerous countries and regions.

Complex product catalogs and intricate data structures, accommodating millions of SKUs and diverse business models. Uninterrupted performance across multi-brand and multi-region deployments.



The Paradigm B2B Enterprise Combine report is a highly regarded industry analysis that evaluates B2B commerce platforms based on their capabilities, performance, and strategic vision. Paradigm B2B's purpose is to help guide B2B companies through today's complex, digital-first environment and the report serves as a comprehensive guide for businesses seeking the most innovative and reliable commerce solutions to fuel their growth. Spryker has also been recognized in previous Paradigm B2B reports. Learn more about Spryker's analyst recognitions here .

About Spryker

Spryker is the leading global composable commerce platform for enterprises with complex use cases to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional businesses, Spryker's easy-to-use, headless, API-first model enables businesses to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, IoT Commerce, and Unified Commerce, Spryker has empowered 150+ global enterprise customers worldwide and is trusted by brands such as ALDI, Siemens, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Ricoh. Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin and New York backed by world class investors such as TCV, One Peak, Project A, Cherry Ventures, and Maverick Capital. Learn more at spryker.com and follow Spryker on LinkedIn and X .

