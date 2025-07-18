Sonim Technologies To Be Acquired By Social Mobile

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Transaction Valued at $20 Million

Acquisition enhances Social Mobile's enterprise solutions while expanding its sellable addressable market, creating valuable new revenue opportunities within carrier channels

Transaction expected to close during Q4 2025, subject to closing conditions

San Diego, California and Hollywood, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) (the "Company") and Social Mobile today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Social Mobile will acquire the assets and substantially all current liabilities of Sonim Technologies at $20 million including a $5 million potential earn-out in an all-cash transaction.







This acquisition aligns with Social Mobile's strategy to expand its footprint in the purpose-built enterprise mobility market. Sonim's expertise in mission-critical mobile solutions complements Social Mobile's custom enterprise mobility offerings, creating a powerful synergy to deliver innovative, secure, and scalable solutions for customers worldwide.

The agreement is approved by Sonim's Board of Directors. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Robert Morcos, CEO of Social Mobile said - "We are thrilled about the synergies this acquisition creates and the potential it unlocks for both organizations. By combining Social Mobile's resources and expertise with Sonim's strong foundation, we are well-positioned to grow the brand and deliver even greater value to Sonim's customers. Together, we will expand product portfolios, enhance service capabilities, and drive innovation to meet the evolving needs of our customers and stakeholders."

Mike Mulica, Chair of the Board of Directors and Special Committee at Sonim said - "This acquisition of Sonim's assets by Social Mobile represents a pivotal step in returning value to our shareholders while ensuring the long-term success of Sonim. Social Mobile's strong and favorable reputation among our carrier customers, combined with their proven expertise in enterprise mobility, was a key factor in our decision to move forward with this transaction. Their commitment to supporting and growing the Sonim brand, along with the synergies between our organizations, will enhance our ability to serve customers and create meaningful opportunities for all stakeholders involved."

Roth Capital is serving as financial advisor and Venable, LLC is serving as legal counsel to Sonim Technologies, Inc. Blank Rome, LLP is serving as legal counsel to Social Mobile.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit .

About Social Mobile

Social Mobile® is the leading provider of enterprise mobility solutions. We are an IoT design firm that specializes in developing custom devices for the world's biggest companies in all industries, including healthcare, transportation, retail, and defense. As one of Google's validated Android Enterprise Gold partners, we handle every aspect of our clients' mobility needs-from design and deployment to managed services.

With direct partnerships and key suppliers around the world, we've distributed more than 15 million devices globally - on-time and on-budget, every time. We provide full supply-chain visibility, guaranteeing product availability while streamlining operations and lowering the total cost of ownership.

Founded in 2011 by current CEO Robert Morcos, Social Mobile maintains offices, warehouses, and facilities around the world, in addition to its head office in Hollywood, Florida. To learn more about Social Mobile, visit: or follow us on LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

Media Contacts

Anette Gaven

Sonim Technologies

P: 1-619-993-3058

...

Christian Paul

Social Mobile

...

