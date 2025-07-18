'Cameras EVERYWHERE!': After Andy Byron's Cheating Scandal NYC Sanitation Surprises With Satirical Post

MENAFN - Live Mint) Astronomer CEO Andy Byron found himself at the centre of unexpected attention after his private moment with the company's chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, went viral. The businessman was canoodling his employee on July 16 when the Coldplay kiss cam caught the couple by surprise and made the secret affair public. Since, then the issue has taken social media by storm and even featured on NYC Sanitation's satirical post.

In a post on X, NYC Sanitation wrote,“Cameras are EVERYWHERE! Don't get caught doing something you *maybe* shouldn't be doing.”

Mocking the Andy Byron scandal, the sanitation authority tried to warn against misdeeds in public spaces as it drew attention to the installed surveillance system to catch offenders ." Thinking about doing something naughty, like dumping trash in the City? We've got video cameras all over. We WILL catch you - and you will pay the price!" the post adds.

The witty post vent viral, amassing 84.8 thousand likes, several comments and reactions.

A user joked,“Dirty work." Another user remarked, "Law suit pendinggggggg."

A third comment read,“Whosoever did this, deserves a raise, even if they put out all the other corney posts.”

A fourth user wrote,“First good city tweet in weeks, well done.”

A fifth user quipped,“This is brilliant marketing!”

The chief of AI and data-based startup , who is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron - a well-known teacher and mother of two, became the centre of attention after frontman Chris Martin unintentionally from him in focus . The singer quipped,“Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy" when Andy Byron rushed to hide his face.

Following public backlash, Byron reportedly deactivated his LinkedIn account and deleted a prior post praising the employee he was caught cheating with. According to The Post, the duo work together at the AI and data-based startup, which is valued at $1.2 billion.