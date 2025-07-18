'Cameras EVERYWHERE!': After Andy Byron's Cheating Scandal NYC Sanitation Surprises With Satirical Post
In a post on X, NYC Sanitation wrote,“Cameras are EVERYWHERE! Don't get caught doing something you *maybe* shouldn't be doing.”Also Read | Andy Byron's wife drops surname after kiss cam catches Astronomer CEO's affair
Mocking the Andy Byron scandal, the sanitation authority tried to warn against misdeeds in public spaces as it drew attention to the installed surveillance system to catch offenders ." Thinking about doing something naughty, like dumping trash in the City? We've got video cameras all over. We WILL catch you - and you will pay the price!" the post adds.Also Read | Andy Byron might pay big in case of divorce - Costliest alimony settlements Social media reaction: 'Brilliant marketing'
The witty post vent viral, amassing 84.8 thousand likes, several comments and reactions.
A user joked,“Dirty work." Another user remarked, "Law suit pendinggggggg."
A third comment read,“Whosoever did this, deserves a raise, even if they put out all the other corney posts.”
A fourth user wrote,“First good city tweet in weeks, well done.”
A fifth user quipped,“This is brilliant marketing!”Also Read | Andy Byron: Astronomer CEO's former employees love it that he got exposed
The chief of AI and data-based startup , who is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron - a well-known teacher and mother of two, became the centre of attention after frontman Chris Martin unintentionally from him in focus . The singer quipped,“Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy" when Andy Byron rushed to hide his face.
Following public backlash, Byron reportedly deactivated his LinkedIn account and deleted a prior post praising the employee he was caught cheating with. According to The Post, the duo work together at the AI and data-based startup, which is valued at $1.2 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment