Nimisha Priya Case: Centre Tells SC It 'Wants This Woman To Come Back Safely' From Death Row In Yemen

MENAFN - Live Mint) Supreme Court has granted permission to the petitioner organisation that has moved the Supreme Court seeking the Indian government's intervention to save Nimisha Priy , an Indian facing the death row in Yemen, in a murder case, to approach the Indian government.

During the hearing, the counsel for the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council also requested permission to travel to Yemen to initiate negotiations with the family of the murder victim, as reported by ANI.

The Attorney General of India stated that the Indian government wants Priya to come out (of the Yemeni death row) safely. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta granted liberty to the petitioner organisation to approach the Indian government in this regard by filing a representation. The Court posted the matter for further hearing on August 14, as reported by ANI.

“They (government) are taking good care of whatever is possible,” the bench observed.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner said they have to first get pardon and then the issue of "blood money" would come.

"We want this woman to come back safely," the Centre stated during the hearing.

Meanwhile, the petitioner told the court that Nimisha Priya's execution has been temporarily postponed.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it is actively working to support Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen. The MEA has appointed a lawyer to assist Priya's family in navigating the complex legal process in Yemen. This includes exploring options for clemency or pardon under Sharia law.

(With inputs from PTI)

(This is a developing story)