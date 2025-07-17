403
GCC Chief Condoles With Iraq Over Kut Fire Victims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 17 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi expressed sincere condolences to Iraq, its government and people over the fire erupted at a hypermarket at Kut city, east of Iraq, killing and wounding dozens on Thursday.
In a statement, Al-Budaiwi affirmed GCC sympathy with Iraq in this sorrowful accident, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon the victims and a rapid recovery to those injured as well as protect Iraq and its people.
Earlier in the day, Iraq's Interior Ministry said the death toll from the fire occurred on Wednesday evening at the hypermarket rose to 61. (end)
