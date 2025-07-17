Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GCC Chief Condoles With Iraq Over Kut Fire Victims


2025-07-17 07:07:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 17 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi expressed sincere condolences to Iraq, its government and people over the fire erupted at a hypermarket at Kut city, east of Iraq, killing and wounding dozens on Thursday.
In a statement, Al-Budaiwi affirmed GCC sympathy with Iraq in this sorrowful accident, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon the victims and a rapid recovery to those injured as well as protect Iraq and its people.
Earlier in the day, Iraq's Interior Ministry said the death toll from the fire occurred on Wednesday evening at the hypermarket rose to 61. (end)
mmj


MENAFN17072025000071011013ID1109816317

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search