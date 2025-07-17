Aeries Technology Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements
“We're pleased to have restored compliance and appreciate the continued support of our shareholders as we focus on execution and long-term value creation,” said Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer of Aeries Technology.
Aeries continues to strengthen its platform for AI-driven business transformation and GCC delivery. The Company remains focused on supporting private equity partners in scaling and optimizing portfolio companies through digital innovation, operational efficiency, and access to global talent through our unique GCC solutions.
About Aeries Technology
Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding leadership strategy, business expansion plans, initiatives, and operational transformation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated herein by reference. Actual results may differ materially. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
