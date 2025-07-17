Lawnpro Partners Acquires Green Machine Lawn Care

ATLANTA, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LawnPRO Partners ("LawnPRO") adds density to its Pennsylvania operations through the acquisition of Green Machine Lawn Care ("Green Machine" or the "Company"). Green Machine is a family owned and operated provider of lawn care, tree care, and pest control services. The Company has been serving residential customers in Eastern Pennsylvania for over 40 years.

"Joining the LawnPRO Partners family of Companies marks an exciting step forward," says Kevin Swinski and Karl Swinski co-presidents of Green Machine. "This partnership accelerates our growth goals and opens new opportunities for our employees and customers. By leveraging LawnPRO Partners' extensive resources and corporate support, we can strengthen our local roots and preserve the legacy that defines us."

"We enthusiastically welcome the Green Machine brand into the LawnPRO family of great companies. From the first interactions with Kevin and Karl, it was very clear that their values and philosophies aligned well with what the other LawnPRO brands stand for", said Bill Viveen, LawnPRO CEO. "This was a strategic acquisition that added further density to a core market for us, and we are thrilled to welcome this team to the family."

Kevin and Karl will remain with the business and continue running daily operations for Green Machine.

About LawnPRO Partners

LawnPRO Partners is more than a collective of lawn care companies; we are a community of growth-minded experts committed to enhancing companies through strategic investments in people, processes, technology, and collaborative planning. Together, we preserve the unique legacy of each brand while preparing them for future success.

LawnPRO Partners is dedicated to helping lawn care businesses reach their full potential, fostering growth and excellence in the industry. By leveraging our collective strength and shared mission, we help each business thrive independently with the needed expertise, processes, tools, and resources. We are stronger together.

LawnPro Partners remains actively engaged in the exploration of strategic acquisition opportunities. If you are considering selling your lawn care business, we welcome the opportunity to share why we are quickly becoming the acquirer of choice in the industry.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing, and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Chuck Reimel

Chief Business Development Officer

910.612.6252

[email protected]

SOURCE LawnPRO Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED