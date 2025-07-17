How One's Stool Could Signal Early-Onset Alzheimer's - Faex Health

Faex Health, is pushing boundaries of digestive health by investigating the potential link between stool biomarkers and early indicators of Alzheimer's disease.

- Landon NattrassBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Faex Health , the pioneering AI-driven gut health platform, is pushing the boundaries of digestive diagnostics once again by investigating the potential link between stool biomarkers and early indicators of Alzheimer's disease.The company's proprietary image analysis technology already tracks over 250 data points in stool samples, offering insights into digestive and metabolic health. Faex researchers now believe these same data points may hold clues related to neurological health, particularly in the early onset of Alzheimer's.“We have long known the gut and brain are deeply connected. The gut is often called the 'second brain,'” said Landon Nattrass, CEO of Faex Health.“Emerging research suggests that inflammation, microbiome imbalances, and certain stool-based markers may be among the earliest non-invasive indicators of Alzheimer's. With our AI platform, we are uniquely positioned to detect those patterns early and passively.”Faex Health's platform uses a smartphone camera to scan stool, analyze its composition and visual features, and deliver real-time insights. The company is currently reviewing its internal data and collaborating with researchers to evaluate potential correlations between stool composition and cognitive decline.While the Alzheimer's detection capabilities are still in the exploratory stage and not yet clinically validated, Faex Health believes this direction aligns with its broader mission. The company is focused on using AI and camera-based tools to turn daily health behaviors into early detection opportunities without invasive testing or expensive equipment.“Our vision is to turn your bathroom into a early detection space,” said Ryan Ninness, CTO and co-founder.“We believe the future of neurological health screening may start with your gut.”About Faex HealthFaex Health is a HIPAA-compliant digital health platform that uses AI and stool image analysis to provide real-time gut health insights via smartphone. The platform offers users daily health scores, trend tracking, and early alerts on digestive conditions such as C. difficile, food intolerances, and in the future, possibly even neurodegenerative risk markers. Faex is dedicated to making proactive, preventive health accessible to everyone.Learn more atMedia Contact:Landon Nattrass...

