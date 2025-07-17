Cadenza Orchestra Performs Its Final Concert Of Season

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The final chord of the concert season was struck at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche) of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic, with the concluding performance of the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra, Azernews reports.

This evening was dedicated to the 95th anniversary of one of the brightest representatives of the Azerbaijani music school, the outstanding composer and educator Azer Rzayev (15.06.1930 – 14.12.2015).

The program featured gems of his work, each becoming a separate story told in the language of music: the lyrical Nocturne For Cello and Orchestra, the heartfelt "Little Waltz", the philosophical "Reflection", the spirited Qaytaghi For Tar, the touching second movement of the "First Violin Concerto", and the emotionally rich Poem For Chamber Orchestra.

Talented soloists lit up the stage, including Georgiy Imanov (cello), Seljan Mammadli (piano), Arslan Novrasli (tar), and Mehti Guluzade (violin), each of whom uniquely revealed the depth and diversity of the Master's music.

Founded in 2021, Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has completed its fourth season, which has become a true musical journey.

During this time, the ensemble has captivated audiences with original programming and refined expressive sensitivity.

At the helm of the creative process are conductor Samir Asadov and artistic director Turkar Gasimzade, under whose thoughtful leadership the orchestra continues to move forward confidently, opening new horizons for chamber music.

