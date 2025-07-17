Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Huskytail Digital Unleashes Aiseo Pathfindertm To Revolutionize Local Search Strategy For Smbs


2025-07-17 02:46:01
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New AI-Powered Tool Drives Rapid Google Maps Rankings for Local Businesses-Results Seen in as Little as 90 Days

We created PathfinderTM to give local businesses a smart, affordable edge in Google Maps,” said Stephen Gardner, Founder of HuskyTail Digital.” - Stephen Gardner, Founder & AiSEO SpecialistLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HuskyTail Digital , the AiSEO agency known for leading the pack in intelligent search strategy, has announced the launch of AiSEO PathfinderTM, a proprietary AI-powered optimization tool designed to dramatically improve Google Maps and Google Business Profile rankings for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

Businesses using PathfinderTM are seeing significant Maps ranking boosts in as little as 90 days, putting them in front of more local customers and ahead of the competition.

Want to see where your business stands?
Get a free Google Maps Audit now

Built for SMBs. Powered by AI. Just $197/Month.
AiSEO PathfinderTM delivers powerful optimization without bloated agency retainers.

For $197/month, businesses get:

- AI-powered optimization for Google Maps & Business Profile
- Local keyword strategy tailored to your service area
- Enhanced GMB content (services, reviews, images, Q&A)
- AI insights for tracking and ranking improvements
- White-glove setup and ongoing monthly support

“We created to AiSEO PathfinderTM to give local businesses a smart, affordable edge in Google Maps,” said Stephen Gardner, Founder of HuskyTail Digital.“It's like having a sled team of AI experts running in the background-without the heavy lift.”

About HuskyTail Digital

HuskyTail Digital is a Las Vegas-based AiSEO agency helping local businesses lead the pack in search rankings through smart, AI-powered optimization. Known for its husky mascot Everest and its bold“No Fluff, Just Results” mantra, the company delivers clear, actionable growth for service-driven businesses nationwide.

Media & Contact Info

Stephen Gardner
HuskyTail Digital Marketing
+1 725-340-7563
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN17072025003118003196ID1109815560

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search